Fort Bend high school baseball action live on KPRC 2+

Tags: Basketball, High School Sports, Sports, Travis High School, Hightower High School, Fort Bend ISD
Stock image of baseball field (Cindy Jones via Pixabay.com)

A big high school baseball match-up will be streaming live Friday evening on the KPRC 2+ app.

Watch live at 6:20 p.m.: Lamar CISD high school softball teams face-off on the field

Watch Fort Bend Ridge Point versus Fort Bend Clements on Friday at 6:50 p.m. in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

KPRC 2 is livestreaming high school baseball games this season through a collaboration with Texas Sports Productions.

Four ways to watch the KPRC 2+ livestream any time:

  • Search for the KPRC 2+ app on your smart TV or streaming device - including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Google TV.
  • Get the new KPRC 2+ mobile app - which is free to download in the App Store or on Google Play.
  • Watch at Click2Houston.com/watchlive.
  • Look for the KPRC 2+ livestream in the “Watch Live” section of the Click2Houston news app.

