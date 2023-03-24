Fort Bend high school baseball action live on KPRC 2+

A big high school baseball match-up will be streaming live Friday evening on the KPRC 2+ app.
Watch Fort Bend Ridge Point versus Fort Bend Clements on Friday at 6:50 p.m. in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:
KPRC 2 is livestreaming high school baseball games this season through a collaboration with Texas Sports Productions.
Four ways to watch the KPRC 2+ livestream any time:
- Search for the KPRC 2+ app on your smart TV or streaming device - including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Google TV.
- Get the new KPRC 2+ mobile app - which is free to download in the App Store or on Google Play.
- Watch at Click2Houston.com/watchlive.
- Look for the KPRC 2+ livestream in the “Watch Live” section of the Click2Houston news app.