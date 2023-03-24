Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl near Waco

ROBINSON, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Thursday from Robinson, Texas, according to a release.

Cadence Masterpool was last seen in the 500 block of Celeste Drive at 4 p.m.

She is described to be wearing a low-cut black dress tucked into her pants, white and gray leggings, and dark blue crocs with jewels.

Masterpool has a tattoo “5300 Brauswood” on her left chest, a “Hello Kitty” tattoo on her stomach and nose and lips piercing.

She is believed to be with a 21-year-old man. The suspect is believed to be driving a silver sedan, possibly with Mexico license plate GAC-513-C.

Anyone with information about Masterpool’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Robinson Police Department at 254-662-2310.