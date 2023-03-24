77º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl near Waco

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

Tags: texas, missing child, news
Cadence Masterpool, 14. (AMBER Alert)

ROBINSON, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Thursday from Robinson, Texas, according to a release.

Cadence Masterpool was last seen in the 500 block of Celeste Drive at 4 p.m.

She is described to be wearing a low-cut black dress tucked into her pants, white and gray leggings, and dark blue crocs with jewels.

Masterpool has a tattoo “5300 Brauswood” on her left chest, a “Hello Kitty” tattoo on her stomach and nose and lips piercing.

She is believed to be with a 21-year-old man. The suspect is believed to be driving a silver sedan, possibly with Mexico license plate GAC-513-C.

Anyone with information about Masterpool’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Robinson Police Department at 254-662-2310.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Award-winning journalist, mother, YouTuber, social media guru, millennial, mentor, storyteller, University of Houston alumna and Houston-native.

email