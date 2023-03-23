72º

This. Is. Houston! HLSR showcases 2023 bullfighter highlights from this Rodeo season

“It takes a special person to do this job.”

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – RodeoHouston is a treat for guests and participants who come together once a year to showcase cattle, eat an assortment of foods, and participate in numerous Western-themed events.

An undebatable fan favorite is... you guessed it... bull riding! 🐂

Officials from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo took to social media to showcase a few memorable moments brought to you by this year’s bullfighters Dusty Tuckness, Beau Schueth and Nate Jestes.

Watch the video below:

