Houston rapper Don Toliver set to perform during halftime at 46th annual McDonald’s All-American Games

Houston rapper Don Toliver is returning to his H-Town roots to perform at the McDonald’s All American Games 2023 halftime show at the Toyota Center on March 28.

HOUSTON – As the city of Houston and the Toyota Center prepares to host the 46th annual McDonald’s All-American Games at the end of March, one of Houston’s most popular rappers will be hitting the stage during halftime.

Don Toliver, who is known for his unique beats and collaborations with some of the biggest names in the music industry, will be performing at McDonald’s All-American Games 2023 halftime show on March 28.

Toliver will join the ranks of other iconic musicians who have graced the halftime show over the years, including Lil Baby, Migos and Ludacris.

“I’m ready to do my thing at the McDonald’s All-American Games halftime show. I have a lot of respect for how hard the players have worked to be at the top of their game, and it’s an honor to take center stage in my hometown where it all began for me,” Toliver said.

Houstonians and fans wishing to cheer Toliver on can grab tickets now at toyotacenter.com.

Since 1977, Texas has been home to 135 McDonald’s All-Americans with 23 coming from Houston.

This year, McDonald’s will welcome 48 new girls and boys to the long list of icons to don the iconic jersey.

The McDonald’s All-American Games have benefitted Ronald McDonald House Charities and its network of local chapters since their inception.

Schedule:

Girls’ Game: 5:30 p.m.

Boys Game: 8 p.m.