PHOTOS: Experience the 2023 Bayou City Art Festival

KPRC 2 viewers enjoying their time at the 2023 Bayou City Art Festival at Memorial Park

HOUSTON – It’s time for the Bayou City Art Festival and the KPRC 2 Insider team is currently at Memorial Park handing out prizes and snapping pictures!

Also, if you stop by the Insiders tent you can enjoy a coloring station with the kiddos and FREE snacks and drinks.

But, if you happen to miss the fun inside of our tent, you can still share your photos with us by going to Click2Pins.com, clicking on the community category under events and dropping in your favorite photo from the festival. You may even see your pictures featured below!

In the meantime, check out some of the amazing photos from day one of the festival below:

KPRC 2 viewers at Day one of the Bayou City Art Festival at Memorial Park (KPRC 2)

KPRC 2 viewers at Day one of the Bayou City Art Festival at Memorial Park (KPRC 2)

KPRC 2 viewers at Day one of the Bayou City Art Festival at Memorial Park (KPRC 2)

KPRC 2 viewers at Day one of the Bayou City Art Festival at Memorial Park (KPRC 2)

KPRC 2 viewers at Day one of the Bayou City Art Festival at Memorial Park (KPRC 2)

KPRC 2 viewers enjoying their time at the 2023 Bayou City Art Festival at Memorial Park (KPRC 2)

KPRC 2 viewers enjoying their time at the 2023 Bayou City Art Festival at Memorial Park (KPRC 2)

KPRC 2 viewers enjoying their time at the 2023 Bayou City Art Festival at Memorial Park (KPRC 2)

KPRC 2 viewers enjoying their time at the 2023 Bayou City Art Festival at Memorial Park (KPRC 2)

KPRC 2 viewers enjoying their time at the 2023 Bayou City Art Festival at Memorial Park (KPRC 2)

KPRC 2 viewers enjoying their time at the 2023 Bayou City Art Festival at Memorial Park (KPRC 2)

KPRC 2 viewers enjoying their time at the 2023 Bayou City Art Festival at Memorial Park (KPRC 2)

KPRC 2 viewers enjoying their time at the 2023 Bayou City Art Festival at Memorial Park (KPRC 2)

KPRC 2 viewers enjoying their time at the 2023 Bayou City Art Festival at Memorial Park (KPRC 2)

KPRC 2 viewers enjoying their time at the 2023 Bayou City Art Festival at Memorial Park (KPRC 2)

KPRC 2 viewers enjoying their time at the 2023 Bayou City Art Festival at Memorial Park (KPRC 2)

KPRC 2 viewers enjoying their time at the 2023 Bayou City Art Festival at Memorial Park (KPRC 2)

KPRC 2 viewers enjoying their time at the 2023 Bayou City Art Festival at Memorial Park (KPRC 2)