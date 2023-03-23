Calling all art lovers to Bayou City Art Festival at Memorial Park

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – The Bayou City Art Festival kicks off this weekend showcasing a diverse collection of artists. It’s the perfect outing for art lovers and families. There’s live music, food, a craft beer garden, a wine bar, an interactive selfie station, and activities for kids.

Plus, a VIP Hospitality Lounge for anyone wanting to relax under a canopy of trees with complimentary refreshments, access to phone charging stations, roaming musicians, and VIP parking. The VIP tickets are available online for $75.

Event details:

March 24-26, 2023

Gates open at 10 a.m.

Tickets will not be sold at the gate

adult general admission tickets: $20

Children ages 6-12: $5

Five and under Free

For tickets and information, visit Bayou City Art Festival website.

See the full interview with Bayou City Art Festival Board Member Mary Paullette and this year’s featured artist Dewey James in the video above.