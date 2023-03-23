Amber Alert issued for abducted 13-year-old girl near Fort Worth; photo released of suspect’s van

AZLE, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old who was believed to be abducted Wednesday near the Forth Worth area.

Aubree Trainer was last seen in the 1000 block of Boyd Road in Azle, Texas around 7:15 p.m.

Trainer was wearing her hair in a bun, glasses, a black T-shirt with a “Tupac” print, tie-dye pants and white slide shoes.

Photos of the suspect’s vehicle was also released to the public. The vehicle is described as a white Panel van with two small windows in the back and a medium size window on the side bearing a Texas license plate, which is currently not available.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Azle Police Department at 817-444-3221.