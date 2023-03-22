USPS customers in Pasadena angry over long wait times after local post office shut down due to January’s tornado damage

PASADENA, Texas – Inside his small, modest home in Pasadena, a 74-year-old United States Navy veteran is still working hard.

Don Netek makes money by selling his special cookbook for making Wild Game.

”I do sell it. It does not make as much money as I’d like it to make, but it makes some money for me,” Netek said.

But now, Netek says the problem is that every time he goes to pick up his checks at his business mailbox in Pasadena, he has to wait close to an hour to receive his mail.

”Yeah, I’m pretty upset about it because I’m 74 years old and I just can’t stand all day like I used to. I got neuropathy in my legs and arms and I’ve had lymphoma cancer twice now,” Netek said.

A few doors down the street, Glenn Schneider is just as angry about having to stand in line and wait to pick up the mail from the post office box he pays $99 a year for.

”It’s incredible that we have to wait in line repeatedly from 35 to 45 minutes to an hour and a half, waiting in line, standing to pick up our mail from our post office boxes because they distribute it to each person individually, so there’s a long wait every time,” Schneider said.

Residents in the area said things have been like this for the past two months, ever since the Delbert Atkinson Post Office in Pasadena was closed in January due to severe tornado damage.

So, unable to access their local post office, most residents have to travel to the main post office in Pasadena and go through an entire process of having their mail brought to them by a USPS employee.

”You know what it is, it’s just another big-government bureaucracy, that nobody knows what’s going on, and we’re just stuck with it,” Schneider said.

KPRC 2 Investigates called officials at the USPS several times Tuesday, asking questions about when the issue would be cleared. We received the following statement:

“We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience that may have been experienced. However, at this time a date for completion of repairs has not been determined. The Postal Service will continue to work quickly to resume operations at the D.L. Atkinson Post Office and will provide updates as soon as additional information becomes available.”