Drug shortages are rising and pose a national security risk, new report warns

Children’s medication, antibiotics and treatment for ADHD are among a number of drugs that have been in short supply in recent months — and these shortages of critical medications are only rising, according to a new report released on Wednesday.

From 2021 to 2022, new drug shortages increased by nearly 30%, according to the report prepared by Democrats on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

“These shortages, which reached a peak of 295 individual drugs in shortage at the end of 2022, have left health care professionals grappling with limited resources to treat patients in need,” committee Chairman Gary Peters, D-Mich., is expected to say in his opening remarks at a hearing highlighting the report’s findings on Wednesday.

To continue reading this article visit nbcnews.com.