WANTED: Search for truck driver continues a year after bicyclist’s death in hit and run crash

Raymond Wike died in April 2022 after being struck by a hit and run driver while riding his bike in East Harris County

A year after a bicyclist was killed by a hit and run driver in East Harris County, the person responsible still has not been caught. Now, Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Raymond Wike was riding his bicycle southbound in the 9900 block of Sheldon Rd. on April 10, 2022 when he was struck from behind by a vehicle. Wike sustained major injuries from the crash and was not able to recover.

Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Vehicular Crimes Division said the suspect vehicle in this case is believed to have been a 2016-2018 dark colored Chevrolet Silverado and the truck would have had damage to the front grille and possibly the hood and bumper.

The organization may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of a suspect in the case.

You can call 713-222-TIPS to submit a tip. You can also submit tips online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.