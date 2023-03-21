2nd student dies from suicide within past 2 months at University of Houston

Tragedy has struck the University of Houston again. For the second time this semester, a student has died on campus in the same building

For the second time this semester, a student has died on campus in the same building. Campus leaders believe both deaths were suicides. It happened Monday at Agnes Arnold Hall and as this makeshift memorial points out, this isn’t the first incident.

The first campus death was on Feb. 15. at Agnes Arnold Hall as well. The university announced it will be canceling in-person classes at the hall Tuesday and possibly the rest of the week. They also said they are taking immediate action to limit access to the building, which was built back in 1964.

According to school officials, this is the third apparent suicide at this building since 2017.

Renu Khator, UH’s president, tweeted that mental health is posing a serious challenge on campuses nationwide.

“I am making this a priority at UH and seeking help from our College of Medicine as well as city experts as I set up a special task force to deal with mental health in general but suicide prevention in particular,” Khator said.

If you or someone you know needs help, the National Suicide Prevention number is 9-8-8.