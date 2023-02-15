Student’s body found on campus at University of Houston, police say; no foul play suspected

HOUSTON – A student’s body was found Wednesday morning on campus at the University of Houston main campus, according to UH police.

The body was discovered around 8 a.m. outside in a lower-level walkway of Agnes Arnold Hall, a building with general purpose classrooms.

Campus police and medical examiners responded to the scene. It was determined that there were no signs of foul play and no danger to the public.

All classes and offices at Agnes Arnold Hall were canceled and closed Tuesday.

The student’s identity has not been released.

The University of Houston released the following statement about the student’s death:

Our community is deeply saddened after a student passed away on campus today. The University of Houston Police Department is investigating and there is no indication of foul play. There is no ongoing threat to our community. We offer our sincerest condolences to the student’s family and friends and support to members of the campus community affected by this devastating loss.

Students are our number one priority, and we are heartbroken to lose a young person with so much potential and a valued member of the UH community. The Dean of Students will work with the student’s family and help them navigate this difficult time.

All classes and offices at Agnes Arnold Hall are canceled/closed today.

A variety of resources are available to members of the University community:

UH Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) is available at (713) 743-5454 and is located in room 2005 of the Health 2 building.

The “Let’s Talk” provides daily, easy access to informal confidential consultations with CAPS therapists.

During difficult times, we ask members of the UH community to support each other.