2 injured, 1 critically, in 3-vehicle crash in Crosby

CROSBY, Texas – Two people have been transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in east Harris County Tuesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at Sralla and FM 1942 in the Crosby area.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, one vehicle was jumpstarting another vehicle in the middle of the roadway when a third vehicle struck those vehicles.

One person is in critical condition and was transported to the hospital by Life Flight and a second person was taken by an ambulance in stable condition.

The Sralla/FM 1942 intersection is expected to be closed for two to three hours, Gonzalez said.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area at this time.