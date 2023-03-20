Woman hit, killed by vehicles on East Freeway after jumping out of Uber, police say

HOUSTON – A woman is dead after being struck by several vehicles on the East Freeway Monday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident was reported at 12:13 a.m. on I-10 East Freeway outbound at 610.

Police said an Uber driver told them he picked the 28-year-old woman up and was taking her to her destination. The driver recalled the woman being on the phone and said that she tried to get out of the vehicle on the freeway. The driver reportedly locked the door to prevent her from getting out while he was in motion.

When the Uber pulled over, the woman jumped out the side window and started running on the freeway, according to HPD. Police said an F-250 was traveling eastbound on the entrance ramp of the freeway and struck the woman.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and told investigators that multiple vehicles hit the woman but left the area.

The details on why the woman jumped got out of the Uber are unknown. Her identity has not been released to the public.

Anyone with information about the other vehicles involved in this crash is asked to call the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.