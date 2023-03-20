1 fatally shot, 1 injured after security guard escorts men out of business in SW Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting where one person is dead and another person was injured outside of a business on the southwest side of town Monday.

It happened at 5712 S. Gessner Road at around 5:54 a.m.

According to HPD, a security guard escorted two men out of a building. One of the men then pulled a gun out on the security guard and gunfire ensued, investigators said.

Police said one person is dead and another person was transported to the hospital after sustaining injuries in the shooting.

Investigators have not identified the people that were shot and have not said if the security guard exchanged gunfire with the men. Officers said they are unsure why the men were escorted out of the business.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates as they become available.