HOUSTON – A search is underway for a 57-year-old woman with dementia who went missing in north Houston.

Elisa Duarte was last seen in the 700 block of Greens Road sometime on Saturday.

Elisa was last seen wearing a white or beige “Pooh” jacket. She is 4 foot 11, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are urged to call HPD’s missing persons unit at 832-394-1840.