Fire damages Clayton Homes Apartments in downtown Houston

HOUSTON – A massive fire reportedly broke out at an apartment complex in downtown Houston Saturday.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the blaze at the Clayton Homes Apartments located in the 1910 block of Runnels Street.

Crews say the two-alarm fire began at around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

The complex was said to have been shut down back in July 2022, and demolition was reportedly set to take place in the near future as part of the ongoing I-45 expansion project.

Arson investigators were on scene following the fire, working to determine what may have caused the flames.