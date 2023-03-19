51º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Fire damages Clayton Homes Apartments in downtown Houston

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Fire, Downtown Houston

HOUSTON – A massive fire reportedly broke out at an apartment complex in downtown Houston Saturday.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the blaze at the Clayton Homes Apartments located in the 1910 block of Runnels Street.

Crews say the two-alarm fire began at around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

The complex was said to have been shut down back in July 2022, and demolition was reportedly set to take place in the near future as part of the ongoing I-45 expansion project.

Arson investigators were on scene following the fire, working to determine what may have caused the flames.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter