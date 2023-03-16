Woman claims she’s with DoorDash while group of suspects attempt to break into Montgomery County home

Authorities in Montgomery County are searching for five suspects, including a woman who authorities said pretended to be a DoorDash driver.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that it is looking for a group of suspects who tried to break into a home in Spring, including a woman who pretended to be a food delivery driver.

On March 5 at around 1 a.m., video obtained by deputies showed a woman knocking on the front door while carrying a medium-sized paper bag, and announcing that she is from DoorDash.

Deputies said the woman lingered outside the home until 2 a.m. Meanwhile, four suspects entered the backyard of the home, causing damage before attempting to break in.

After numerous attempts, deputies said all five suspects, including the woman, fled the home in a dark-colored sedan.

The woman who stood by the door appeared to have a flower tattoo on her right thigh and another flower tattoo on her wrist.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office urges caution when accepting items from someone you’re not expecting. Keep in mind the following:

Do not open the door to anyone claiming to be from a delivery service (DoorDash, Uber Eats, etc.) unless you’re expecting an order.

Ask the delivery drivers to leave the food outside your door. Most of the time, this is the default option.

Anyone with information is asked to call Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 and dial option 3 or contact the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and reference case No. 23A065670.