Suspect already facing legal problems for abuse, harassing his ex-girlfriend now charged with tracking her with AirTag, officials say

HOUSTON – A man who investigators say restrained his pregnant girlfriend against her will with handcuffs, and then violated his bond conditions and two protective orders, is now accused of tracking the same woman using an apple air tag.

KPRC 2 legal analyst Brian Wice weighed in on the cases against 26-year-old Romeo Jerome Frank.

“This defendant is entitled to the presumption of innocence like any other defendant accused of any other crime,” Wice said. “Make no mistake, he has demonstrated a pattern of escalating conduct that suggests he could be a capital murderer waiting to happen.”

On July 28, 2022, Frank was accused of restraining his then seven-month-pregnant girlfriend for hours with handcuffs during an argument. He was charged with unlawful restraint.

The woman also got a temporary protective order against Frank.

On August 7, 2022, Frank allegedly violated the order by reaching out to the woman again.

“Protective orders may be effective on one level, but bullets go right through them,” Wice said.

Court documents show Frank continued to contact the victim for months even though another final protective order had been granted.

In December, he was slapped with the felony of violation of protective order or bond conditions.

“The fact that he’s charged with an offense that carries time in the penitentiary will hopefully be the one that finally gets his attention,” Wice said.

But the allegations continued after the felony charge.

The woman told police she recently found an Apple AirTag that investigators determined Frank put in her car at the end of January to track her.

He’s now also being charged with the unlawful installation of a tracking device.

“His pattern of escalating criminal behavior ought to frighten everyone,” Wice said.

WIce added that the felony alone could land Frank behind bars for several years, if found guilty.

As mentioned in previous stories we’ve done about victims being stalked during our Breaking Free initiative, there is a free app called BLE Scanner, which stands for Bluetooth Low Energy Scanner. It can help you find tracking devices near you.

Kamilah Thomas, LCSW-S, is the founder and CEO of KBT Counseling and Consulting, and offered the following tips to victims being stalked.

1. Inform law enforcement of the situation and explore options for an order of protection.

2. Identify a safe alternative place to temporarily reside, where the offender isn’t likely to find you.

3. Inform your employer, close family members, and a child’s school, as the offender tends to go to common places to find you.

4. Take alternate routes to work, home, and school.

5. Visit the Domestic Violence Hotline.

For local resources, visit the Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council.