Body of man found inside Washington Avenue business; no foul play suspected, police say

HOUSTON – No foul play was suspected regarding a body that was found at a business in west Houston Tuesday, according to police.

Homicide detectives were dispatched to a building in the 6300 block of Washington Ave., near Memorial Park.

Upon arrival, they found a storage unit door wide open, and a deceased male. There were also no signs of a struggle, and it appears to have been a medical issue, police said.

Homicide detectives are on scene of a male found deceased inside a business at 6300 Washington Ave. this morning. His cause of death is unknown.



March 14, 2023

Detectives learned the man had gone to the storage unit on Monday to pick up items to deliver for his job.

His wife, who had not heard from him since that afternoon, grew concerned.

The man’s location was able to be tracked through his cellphone. That is when his body was discovered.

His exact cause of his death is pending an autopsy.