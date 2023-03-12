HAVE YOU SEEN AUTUMN? Houston police searching for missing 29-year-old woman with autism

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a missing autistic woman who was last seen in downtown Houston on Friday.

The family of Autumn Sexton, 29, said she was last seen at the Beacon Shelter located at 1212 Prairie Street. They said she is in need of constant supervision and is over-friendly, so they are worried she may have encountered the wrong person.

Sexton is 5′9″ tall and weighs about 300 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Anyone with information about Sexton’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.