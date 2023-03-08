More than $2M bond set for 6th person charged in man’s fatal shooting at beach home in Brazoria Co.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A sixth person has been charged with murder in what investigators call an elaborate robbery set-up that left a man from The Woodlands dead.

Marvin Wayne Pollard Jr., 23, from Seguin, Texas, was charged with murder for his involvement in the shooting death of 45-year-old Larry Ortiz Jr. on Jan. 28 in the Treasure Island Community near Freeport.

Pollard was originally arrested on Feb. 5 for tampering with evidence and was still in custody in the Guadalupe County Detention Center when Investigators were able to obtain enough probable cause to move forward with additional charges. His bond was set at $2,500,000.

What happened?

Ortiz took his family to a beach home located in the 300 block of Ocean Boulevard. They were in town to celebrate a quinceañera before he was to embark on a new job opportunity in Louisiana, his family told KPRC 2.

Investigators said Ortiz’s son and his friend met up with Alena Nicole Pena Murillo, 20, and Anzley Tay Castillo, 20, at 1504 Bar and Grill in Freeport. They were friends through social media and had met in person before, and all agreed to go back to the beach house together.

“We believe they went back to the beach house to engage in sexual relations,” Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Travis Pate said.

But investigators believe that was never the real intention.

Minutes after they all got home, investigators said Richard Horn, 29, Keerston Wilkerson, 21, and Guadalupe Navarro, 23, stormed inside, some wearing masks, while demanding money and assaulting Ortiz’s son and friend.

All of the commotion woke up Ortiz, who ended up being shot by one of the suspects. At least six adults and several of his young grandchildren were present at the time.

The suspects allegedly took off with about $600 and a cellphone.

Using surveillance video and license plate readers, and with help from other agencies including the Texas Rangers, deputies were able to track down the suspects in different parts of Texas, investigators said.

Five of the suspects were booked into the Brazoria County Jail and charged with murder. They were each given a $2 million bond.

5 charged with murder in 'elaborate robbery setup'

According to investigators, the suspects are connected through gang activity and some of them are in dating relationships. Two of them, investigators said, were involved in a similar scheme in Fort Bend County last year, where they were charged with aggravated robbery and released on bond.