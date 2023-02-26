4 people charged after attempted robbery turned into deadly shooting at Freeport beach house, deputies say

FREEPORT, Texas – Authorities say four suspects have been charged with the murder of a man inside of a beach house in Freeport earlier this year.

Investigators say Anzley Castillo, 20, Richard Horn, 29, Keerston Wilkerson, 21, and Guadalupe Navarro, 23, were all part of a plan to rob several people at the house in back on Jan. 28, 2023.

The house was located in the 300 block of Ocean Boulevard in the Treasure Island community.

According to police, the victim, 54-year-old Larry Ortiz Jr., was found shot and killed in the upstairs area of the home.

Deputies say the victim’s son, Ortiz III, was upstairs in the home with another man and two unknown females when they were ambushed by two unknown males and an unknown female who forced their way into the home while displaying firearms.

The suspects reportedly demanded money while assaulting the two young men, deputies stated.

Investigators say they believe that the victim tried to intervene in the argument between the suspects and his son before he was shot and killed.

The suspects reportedly fled the area before deputies arrived.

The victim and his family were in the Freeport area to celebrate a quinceañera.

Castillo, Horn, Wilkerson, and Navarro are all behind bars, being held on a $2,000,000 bond.

Police say a fifth suspect, Alena Murillo, 20, is still wanted in connection to the murder. If you know where she is, you’re asked to call the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.