Montgomery Sheriff’s Office donates seized stolen goods to local women’s center

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – The Montgomery Sheriff’s Office spread goodwill by donating stolen and seized items to women in need.

According to a release, detectives investigated a multifaceted case involving significant retail thefts from multiple stores in November 2022.

Detectives worked in partnership with HEB Asset Protection, Kroger’s Organized Crime Group, and Home Depot Asset Protection to arrest and charge Alexis Garcia and Deangelo Garcia with felony theft.

Authorities believe the two suspects were involved in dozens of thefts and robberies where large quantities of cleaning products were stolen.

It was mandated that the seized evidence be returned to the rightful owner or destroyed if an owner could not be identified.

Sheriff Rand Henderson recognized that destroying useful cleaning products would be a shame so he petitioned the Montgomery County Commissioners Court to sign an Order and Resolution to allow the donations to go to the Montgomery County Women’s Center.

It was approved in a unanimous vote.

Located in Montgomery County, the Women’s Center provides survivors of domestic violence with a complete continuum of services including an emergency shelter.

“These supplies will go a long way in helping these ladies as they courageously embark on their healing journeys,” the release stated.