Amber Alert issued for missing 8-year-old girl last seen in Coldspring Tuesday

COLDSPRING, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 8-year-old girl who was last seen in Coldspring, Texas on Tuesday, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are searching for Haven Barker, who is believed to be in danger, and the suspect, 50-year-old Charles Estep.

The suspect is driving a black 2015 Honda Accord, bearing Texas license plate number PYS4575, according to law enforcement.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424.