Smoke billows from northwest Houston apartment complex following large fire

Houston firefighters battle large blaze at apartment complex at 5915 Flintlock Rd. on March 7, 2023.

HOUSTON – Many residents have been displaced from their homes after a large fire destroyed several units at a northwest Houston apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. at the complex, located in the 5900 block of Flintlock Road.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and performed extinguishment efforts to contain the blaze. No firefighters or civilians were reportedly injured.

Due to emergency traffic, drivers are asked to avoid the area.