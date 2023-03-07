‘He’s scared. My mom is scared’: Elderly couple terrified to stay in their Cypress home after shooting

CYPRESS, Texas – For the last four nights, an elderly couple has avoided sleeping in their Cypress home after Harris County Sheriff investigators believe a random truck driver shot their home.

It happened near FM 529 and Fry Road just before nine o’clock on Thursday, March 2.

A neighbor’s surveillance video shows a black truck slowly driving down Cypress Prairie Drive and turning onto Lantern Springs Lane.

The video then shows the driver waiting near a light post for close to a minute before driving forward. Next, it appears someone on the passenger side of the vehicle starts shooting a gun toward Hoang Le’s parent’s home.

“He’s scared,” Le said as he points to his dad. “My mom is scared. That is unreasonable.”

A bullet remains lodged in the vehicle in the driveway.

Le said bullets ripped through the garage door, through a wall, reaching inside one bedroom.

Hoang Le holds one of the recovered shell casings found around his parents' Cypress home. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“Every night my parents cannot sleep here,” said Le.

His parents spent the night with his sister.

Le said he doesn’t want to think the worse, but worries his parents could have been targeted for being Vietnamese.

“Maybe this a hate crime because before a lot of things happened with the hate crime with Asians,” he said. “I have to think about that because that’s my parents’ life,” Le said.

Le says his parents are the only Asian Americans in the community.

“I feel bad for them. They’re a quiet couple,” said neighbor Andres Pinto. “We say hi to each other at the mailbox all the time. Again, senseless.”

Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland with Harris County Sheriff’s Office told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun that investigators are running the shell casings through the National Incident-Based Reporting database to see if they are connected to any other crimes.

Gilliland adds the office will run the surveillance video through the HighTech Crime group to see if investigators can clear the video to make out the truck’s license plate.