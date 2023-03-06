Child found safe after stolen vehicle abandoned behind grocery store in northeast Houston, police say

A child was found safe Monday after a vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex in northeast Harris County, according to the Houston Police Department.

The 4-year-old child was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle when it was taken from the Haverstock Hill Apartments, located in the 5600 block of Aldine Bender Road, police said.

The suspect abandoned the vehicle behind a Fiesta Mart, located in the 9400 block of Mesa Drive, in northeast Houston.

Details surrounding the robbery are unknown. The child was said to be unharmed and in good condition.

