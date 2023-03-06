CERAWeek 2023: Rice University experts to participate in major energy industry conference

Several experts from Rice University will be participating in a major energy industry conference this week in Houston.
The CERAWeek 2023 conference will host thousands of innovators, industry leaders and other attendees from around the world.
Below is a schedule of Rice participants (all times CST).
Monday, March 6
Innovation Agora — Agora Studio
What: What’s New at Rice
Who: Ramamoorthy Ramesh, Paul Cherukuri, David Satterfield, Susan Kish
When: 12:30 p.m.
Innovation Agora — Carbon Hub
What: Low-Carbon R&D: Moving the Net-Zero Needle?
Who: Matteo Pasquali, Sally Benson, Robert Armstrong, Paul Markwell
When: 3:30 p.m.
Innovation Agora — Hydrogen Hub
What: Gulf Coast Hydrogen Hub
Who: Ken Medlock, Matias Saettone, Tommy Gerrity, Brett Perlman, Gavin Rennick
When: 5:30 p.m.
Executive Conference — Insight Dinner
What: Post-Pandemic: A New World Economy?
Who: Peter Rodriguez, Paul Gruenwald, Adam Kansler, Sam Schulhofer-Wohl, Kairat Kelimbetov
When: 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7
Innovation Agora — Agora Studio
What: What Initiatives is the Energy Sector Taking Toward Water Usage?
Who: Gabe Collins, Stan Berry, James Harcourt, Dean Fanguy
When: 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, March 8
Innovation Agora — Agora Pod
What: What about the Waste? Resource Management in Sustainable Energy Transitions
Who: Rachel Meidl
When: 10 a.m.
Innovation Agora — Climate Hub
What: Do We Have the Technologies to Get to Net Zero?
Who: Ramamoorthy Ramesh, Ashutosh Singh, Lauren Shwisberg, Vijay Swarup
When: 11 a.m.
Innovation Agora — Voices of Innovation
What: Voices of Innovation: Reginald DesRoches
Who: Reginald DesRoches, Barbara Burger
When: 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 9
Innovation Agora — Climate Hub
What: Challenges and Learnings from Decarbonizing Distributed Networks
Who: Ramamoorthy Ramesh, Tuoyo Ebigbeyi, Edurne Zoco
When: 8:30 a.m.
Innovation Agora — Agora Pod
What: Minerals and Materials: All of the Options Fit to Print
Who: Michelle Michot Foss
Where: 9 a.m.
Innovation Agora — Climate Hub
What: Solving Climate Change: Next Trillion-Dollar Business?
Who: Matteo Pasquali, Paul McConnell, Jonathan Silver, Ben Ratner
Where: 10 a.m.
Lyceum Program — Lyceum Lab
What: The Path to Green Hydrogen at $1/kg
Who: Aditya Mohite
When: 10:30 a.m.
Lyceum Program — Lyceum Lab
What: Nature-Based Solutions for Climate Change
Who: Carrie Masiello
When: 1:30 p.m.
Friday, March 10
Executive Conference
What: How Fast Can Innovation Scale?
Who: Ramamoorthy Ramesh, Carlos Pascual, Maynard Holt, Geraldine Richmond, James Bellingham
When: 8:50 a.m.