CERAWeek 2023: Rice University experts to participate in major energy industry conference

HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 13: Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mary of Denmark makes remarks highlighting DenmarkÕs leadership in the green energy transition and CERAWeekÕs importance as a global forum for energy innovation at the CERAWeek conference on March 13, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Several experts from Rice University will be participating in a major energy industry conference this week in Houston.

The CERAWeek 2023 conference will host thousands of innovators, industry leaders and other attendees from around the world.

Below is a schedule of Rice participants (all times CST).

Monday, March 6

Innovation Agora — Agora Studio

What: What’s New at Rice

Who: Ramamoorthy Ramesh, Paul Cherukuri, David Satterfield, Susan Kish

When: 12:30 p.m.

Innovation Agora — Carbon Hub

What: Low-Carbon R&D: Moving the Net-Zero Needle?

Who: Matteo Pasquali, Sally Benson, Robert Armstrong, Paul Markwell

When: 3:30 p.m.

Innovation Agora — Hydrogen Hub

What: Gulf Coast Hydrogen Hub

Who: Ken Medlock, Matias Saettone, Tommy Gerrity, Brett Perlman, Gavin Rennick

When: 5:30 p.m.

Executive Conference — Insight Dinner

What: Post-Pandemic: A New World Economy?

Who: Peter Rodriguez, Paul Gruenwald, Adam Kansler, Sam Schulhofer-Wohl, Kairat Kelimbetov

When: 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Innovation Agora — Agora Studio

What: What Initiatives is the Energy Sector Taking Toward Water Usage?

Who: Gabe Collins, Stan Berry, James Harcourt, Dean Fanguy

When: 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Innovation Agora — Agora Pod

What: What about the Waste? Resource Management in Sustainable Energy Transitions

Who: Rachel Meidl

When: 10 a.m.

Innovation Agora — Climate Hub

What: Do We Have the Technologies to Get to Net Zero?

Who: Ramamoorthy Ramesh, Ashutosh Singh, Lauren Shwisberg, Vijay Swarup

When: 11 a.m.

Innovation Agora — Voices of Innovation

What: Voices of Innovation: Reginald DesRoches

Who: Reginald DesRoches, Barbara Burger

When: 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 9

Innovation Agora — Climate Hub

What: Challenges and Learnings from Decarbonizing Distributed Networks

Who: Ramamoorthy Ramesh, Tuoyo Ebigbeyi, Edurne Zoco

When: 8:30 a.m.

Innovation Agora — Agora Pod

What: Minerals and Materials: All of the Options Fit to Print

Who: Michelle Michot Foss

Where: 9 a.m.

Innovation Agora — Climate Hub

What: Solving Climate Change: Next Trillion-Dollar Business?

Who: Matteo Pasquali, Paul McConnell, Jonathan Silver, Ben Ratner

Where: 10 a.m.

Lyceum Program — Lyceum Lab

What: The Path to Green Hydrogen at $1/kg

Who: Aditya Mohite

When: 10:30 a.m.

Lyceum Program — Lyceum Lab

What: Nature-Based Solutions for Climate Change

Who: Carrie Masiello

When: 1:30 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Executive Conference

What: How Fast Can Innovation Scale?

Who: Ramamoorthy Ramesh, Carlos Pascual, Maynard Holt, Geraldine Richmond, James Bellingham

James Bellingham

When: 8:50 a.m.