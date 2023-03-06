64º

Search underway for 13-year-old twins reported missing after being in the water near Pleasure Pier, officials say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

A search is underway after officials say two twin 13-year-old boys were reported missing while in the water at Pleasure Pier on Sunday.

According to Galveston Beach Patrol, the twins were last seen on the west side of the Pier at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5.

Family members who were there called the police at 5:30 p.m., saying that no one saw the boys go under the water.

The Coast Guard and Galveston Island Beach Patrol responded along with police, fire, and EMS and searched the area.

As of 9 p.m. Sunday night, the two teens have not been found.

The Beach Patrol/Jesse Tree Survivor Support Network have also been called and is currently providing emotional support and resources to the family.

