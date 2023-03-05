Woman shoots man during domestic violence incident in Rice Military area of Houston

HOUSTON – A man is in the hospital after police say he was shot in the chest during a domestic dispute at a Rice Military apartment complex.

The Houston Police Department responded to the Memorial Towers apartment complex on Memorial Drive and Detering at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a man and woman got into some sort of altercation and witnesses allegedly reported seeing the man abusing the woman in a complex hallway.

Police said the woman eventually pulled out a gun and shot the man in the chest.

The man was rushed to the hospital and listed as being in stable condition.

Investigators said the woman was cooperating with police and is not facing any charges at this time.

Do you need help? Free Domestic Violence Resources here