Where is Eduardo Pineda? Police searching for fugitive accused of sexually assaulting child in 2020

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division are asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive who is wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

On Friday, July 31, 2020, HPD received a report that a child under 14 years old was sexually assaulted in the 11600 block of Leader Street.

Police said during the investigation, the victim made an outcry and detectives learned that Eduardo Pineda, 22, assaulted the child.

Pineda is described by officers as a Hispanic male with a medium build. He has brown eyes and black hair, investigators said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.