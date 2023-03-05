Houston Newsmakers: Fort Bend ISD asking for $1.2B, Women of Color Conference this week, and AI ready to take millions of jobs

Foundation crack at Clements High school in Sugar Land, is an example of repairs needed in district. Proposal is for the 40 year old Clements to be rebuilt on same site

HOUSTON – On this week’s episode:

Voters in Fort Bend County will be asked to approve a $1.2 billion bond issue in May. Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Christie Whitbeck, Ph.D. says there is much to be done that parents and residents need to know about.

Christie Whitbeck, Ph.D. Ft. Bend ISD Superintendent (KPRC)

Superintendent: $1.2 billion will be well spent

“Do we need a new roof, a chiller, and HVAC system, new flooring, new furniture, all of those kinds of things,” she said. “Over half is about that for our older schools to keep our older schools up to a higher level.”

Whitbeck says several of the older schools will also be re-built if the bond is approved. Dr. Whitbeck has a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and talks about why voters should vote yes on May 6th.

Ft. Bend ISD is asking voters to approve a 1.2 Billion dollar bond on May 6th. here are some facts and figures about Ft. Bend ISD (KPRC)

See the details about what plans are in place for all of the funds to be spent here.

Donna Cole, Founder, President & CEO Cole Chemical (KPRC)

Women of Color Conference hopes to improve change dismal statistics

One in four women in business makes it to a position in the C-Suite, where all leadership decisions are made. For women of color, that number drops to one in 20. The 2023 Women of Color Conference hopes to change some of those dismal statistics.

Donna Cole is the Founder, President, and CEO of Cole Chemical, a business she started at the age of 27. She will be one of the conference presenters and says there is clearly much work to be done.

“Fifty percent of the women-owned businesses that are starting, there’s 1,800 a day starting,” she said. “Half of those are women of color. So We think it’s very important for us to bring forward business techniques and skills and leadership.” See the very impressive list of speakers and details about the conference here.

Artificial Intelligence combined with robotics technology may put millions of jobs in jeopardy. (KPRC-Pixabay)

How many jobs will be lost in the next 10 years because of automation and Artificial Intelligence? The answer could be millions in the United States alone. What are doing to make sure your job is not obsolete in ten years or less?

Patrick Dicks, D.SC, Artificial Intelligence Expert (KPRC)

A.I. on track to eliminate millions of jobs

It’s only a matter of time before some humans are replaced in their jobs by A.I. and automation. So says Patrick Dicks, who has a Doctorate in Science and Information System Communications. He is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers.

“The goal for any company is to do more with less,” he said. “With how the advancements of technology are impacting the world, companies now are able to do more tasks remotely, they’re able to perfect them. They’re able to pour more money into research and the overall goal is to increase their bottom line.”

See how you can determine if your job is headed toward automation and much more on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and on Houston Newsmakers EXTRA.

