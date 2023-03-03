🔒 The Rink: Rolling at Discovery Green is open during spring break - Insiders, win a family and friends 8 pack!

HOUSTON – Whether you are looking for a fun day out with family or a night out on the town with friends, The Rink at Discovery Green has everything you need. From Time Warp Tuesdays to Skate Party Saturdays, The Rink is open until March 17 and has something fun for everyone.

The best part is they are open 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. during spring break for many Houstonians!

Check out the weekly lineup of special events at The Rink.

Time Warp Tuesdays - Skate to your favorite songs from decades past curated by DJ Mohawk Steve

FUNomenal Fridays - Music by DJ Monstaa with a - Music by DJ Monstaa with a light show

Clutch City Wednesday - Skate to music by Houston artists and wear gear representing your favorite - Skate to music by Houston artists and wear gear representing your favorite Houston home team

KPRC 2 Insiders can enter for a chance to win an 8 pack of tickets daily between March 3 and March 8 at 3 p.m. Seven winners will be selected for the ticket packs which include skate rental and time in the roller rink and are valid through March 17.

Have questions about the ice rink?

Go to discoverygreen.com/ice-faq. For tickets and more information, go to DiscoveryGreen.com.

