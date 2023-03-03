75º

Multiple people detained after 6-year-old shot in arm and leg in Spring, PCT. 4 deputies say

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: shooting, child shot, Spring
Child shot in Spring (KPRC)

SPRING – Multiple people have been detained after a 6-year-old was shot in the arm and leg in Spring, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 6100 block of Cypresswood Green Drive around 6 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the 6-year-old shot multiple times.

The child was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition and multiple people were detained at the scene.

This is a developing story, continue to check back for more.

