Man arrested after wounding victim with machete in Fort Bend Co., deputies say

HOUSTON – A 55-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he injured someone with a machete earlier this week.

According to Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies, officials were called to the 7700 block of Merchant Drive in Needville on Feb. 28 at around 9 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the location, they found a victim who was suffering from a wound.

The victim was transported to Memorial Hermann in Sugar Land, where he was treated for his injuries, officials say.

The suspect was later identified as Hector Rodriguez. He was arrested on March 1 by the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The courts decided he would be held without bond.

He is currently in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail.

“I’d like to thank the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force for their quick response in getting this violent suspect off our streets,” said Sheriff Eric Fagan. “Any crime, big or small, will not be tolerated and those responsible will be held accountable for their actions.”