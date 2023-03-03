3 arrested, including 15-year-old, after 3 Texas HS students hospitalized for eating THC edibles, police say

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Three people have been arrested, including a 15-year-old, after police say three students were hospitalized after taking THC-laced edibles.

On Thursday, Bryan police responded to Bryan High School after the three students became sick.

After a brief investigation, officers said they were able to identify where the students got the edibles from, which led them to the 600 block of Banks Street in College Station.

Stephanie Latham, 36, and 38-year-old Nicole Latham were both arrested and charged with a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

The 15-year-old was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The condition of the three students have not been released.