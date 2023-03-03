71º

LIVE

Local News

3 arrested, including 15-year-old, after 3 Texas HS students hospitalized for eating THC edibles, police say

Tags: THC, Edibles, Drugs, Texas, Bryan, College Station
FHP, Florida Highway Patrol, Police lights, Police siren, Police car, State Trooper, Police light (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Three people have been arrested, including a 15-year-old, after police say three students were hospitalized after taking THC-laced edibles.

On Thursday, Bryan police responded to Bryan High School after the three students became sick.

After a brief investigation, officers said they were able to identify where the students got the edibles from, which led them to the 600 block of Banks Street in College Station.

Stephanie Latham, 36, and 38-year-old Nicole Latham were both arrested and charged with a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

The 15-year-old was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The condition of the three students have not been released.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.