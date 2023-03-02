75º

Suspect shot, killed after stealing vehicle, leading officers in lengthy chase near Lake Jackson, authorities say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – An investigation was underway after a suspect was shot and killed by officers with Lake Jackson police on Thursday morning.

Lake Jackson police received multiple calls about a man who was reportedly inside a dumpster near O.M. Roberts Elementary School in the 100 block of Cedar Street at around 10 a.m.

Before officers arrived, that man allegedly stole a truck from someone nearby and took off, leading officers on a chase.

Authorities said the suspect drove through several county and farm-to-market roads where, at some point, he reportedly rammed into an innocent person’s vehicle and a police vehicle and attempted to run over an officer. No one was hurt.

Troopers with Texas Department of Public Safety joined the pursuit, where they deployed spikes, which blew out the truck’s tires and caused it to crash into a ditch.

Authorities surrounded the vehicle. Police said, as the suspect got out, he charged at two officers with a large knife.

Officers then pulled out their guns and fired several shots at the suspect. He died at the scene.

The Lake Jackson Police Department said the officers who fired at the suspect were placed on paid leave while the investigation takes place.

No other injuries were reported.

