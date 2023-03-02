Overturned 18-wheeler possibly leaking battery acid closes several roads in La Porte, OEM says

LA PORTE, Texas – An overturned 18-wheeler possibly leaking battery acid has shut down several roads in La Porte Thursday, emergency officials said.

The La Porte Fire Department responded to reports of a hazmat incident at the intersection of Barbours Cut and SH-146.

According to the La Porte Office of Emergency Management, the 18-wheeler was carrying lithium-ion batteries. The leaking fluid is believed to be battery acid, officials said.

Harris County HAZMAT, Pollution Control, Port of Houston Fire, and Deer Park Fire agencies are on the scene to assist. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.