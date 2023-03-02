4 people detained after police called to Bellaire HS for report of criminal trespassing

HOUSTON – Four people have been detained after police say they were trespassing on the campus of Bellaire High School Thursday morning.

Bellaire police responded to reports of criminal trespassing at the Houston Independent School District campus around 10:15 p.m.

Police said four people who were not current students were found inside the school and immediately detained. It’s not clear how the individuals got inside the school or why they were there.

