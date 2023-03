3-vehicle crash causes major delays on Eastex Freeway southbound at Aldine Mail Route, TranStar says

HOUSTON – A crash involving three vehicles is causing major traffic delays on Eastex Freeway southbound at Aldine Mail Route Thursday, TranStar said.

Two center lanes are closed at this time.

Right now, it is uncertain what caused the crash.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

Check back here for more updates as they become available.