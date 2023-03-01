Mom’s purse snatched while picking up her child from daycare in NW Houston, HPD says; Suspect still on the loose

Police are searching for a suspect who snatched a mother’s purse in the parking lot of a daycare in northwest Houston last month.

According to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division, the incident, which was captured on surveillance video, occurred on Feb. 9 at the facility located in the 1500 block of West 25th Street.

The woman was said to have been putting her child in her vehicle at around 6 p.m. when she was approached from behind by an unknown man, who ‘forcibly grabbed her purse’, police say.

Once the suspect had her purse, he allegedly fled the scene in a white four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai.

Police described the man as being aged between 20 and 25 years old, standing about 5′11 to 6 feet tall, and weighing around 170 pounds. It is believed that he was wearing white shorts and a brown hoodie at the time of the robbery.

If you have any information on this case, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers directly. To remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment of up to $5,000, call 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.