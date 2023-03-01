Husband arrested, charged after allegedly shooting his wife multiple times in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged after police say he shot his wife several times in southeast Houston.

Victor Jonatan Gallegos Betancourh, 26, has since been charged with aggravated assault on a family member.

On Monday, Feb. 27, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 8400 block of Scott Street around 1:20 a.m.

Officers said they found the 20-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a Boostmobile and transported her to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said Betancourh originally left the scene in his sister’s blue Mazda but later returned and was arrested.