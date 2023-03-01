‘Every day is a good day’: Houston businesses hopes to buck economic trends with 2023 rodeo

HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officially kicked off Tuesday.

The three-week-long event generated a lot of money for the rodeo itself, vendors, exhibitors and surrounding businesses.

Bubba Fuller is the manager of Cavender’s Boot City located across from NRG Park, the home of the rodeo of all rodeos. Fuller’s store also has a booth on-site.

“Well, it has been good. Last week was Go Texans Week and the parade and all the trail riders coming into town,” Fuller said. “So, the week before rodeo is one of the biggest weeks of rodeo for us. Then when the rodeo starts, every day is a good day.”

Fuller said customers usually stop by the store before and even after leaving NRG. According to Rodeo Houston, the livestock and rodeo’s total economic activity in 2019 equaled $391 million and helped support 5,918 jobs. Those are the latest figures, which don’t take into account the pandemic.

“2020 was a terrible year,” Fuller said. “Covid and the rodeo shut down.”

Coming off the heels of a record low in 2020, Fuller said 2022 was a record high for sales. He said he hopes that trend continues through March 19, the final day of the rodeo.

“The hotels in the area are extremely full. The restaurants, you can’t get in them at lunch and stuff because of the rodeo people, and traffic out in front is bumper-to-bumper most days. But live it, love it,” Fuller said.