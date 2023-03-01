EPA inspectors to ensure safe transfer of toxic wastewater from Ohio train derailment, congresswoman says

DEER PARK, Texas – We continue to monitor the situation surrounding the transportation of toxic waste from the train derailment in Ohio.

KPRC 2 has learned there will be additional oversight on the shipment of the water.

According to Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee, inspectors from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will now be on-site in Deer Park to make sure that the toxic wastewater is handled with care.

As we first reported, shipments of that wastewater had resumed to a facility in Deer Park. KPRC 2 spoke with Jackson-Lee late Tuesday. She notified us that inspectors from EPA will now be present to watch over the facility in Deer Park, and they will also be monitoring the transportation of the wastewater, whether it is transported by truck or railway.

“They will be on site. And remember now, that means they will also have the ability to monitor and to be informed by Norfolk Southern about the transport that’s coming through, you know, where did the train stop? Where did the trucks transport start? Are the trains protected? You know, are we traveling along tracks that don’t create another derailment? Are the trucks certified and prepared to carry that transport?” Jackson-Lee said.

The congresswoman says other states are also being assessed and designated as potential sites, which will reduce the amount that will come to Texas. She reiterated that there would continue to be ongoing dialogue and conversations with the EPA.

“The EPA recognizes that this is both a national issue and a national hazardous waste calamity. It is one that has impacted the people of East Palestine. But it has reached into places like Michigan and now Texas. With my engagement with the EPA, we have been able to pull back on some of the issues that are confronting our community some of the concerns of security regarding the toxic waste,” Jackson-Lee said.