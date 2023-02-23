Deer Park company being contracted to dispose of Ohio train derailment wastewater in Harris County, authorities say

Water is rerouted near the site of a train derailment on February 14, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio. A train operated by Norfolk Southern derailed on Feb. 3, releasing toxic fumes and forcing evacuation of residents. (Photo by Angelo Merendino/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia said late Wednesday that his office is aware that a Deer Park company is being contracted to dispose of wastewater from the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment in Harris County.

“We are aware of a Deer Park company being contracted to dispose of potentially dangerous wastewater from the Ohio train derailment,” Garcia is quoted as saying. “My office has been in contact with HC Pollution Control, the fire marshal, and other subject-matter experts to ensure that if hazardous materials are coming to Harris County, it will be done so in as safe a manner as possible. I have also personally spoken with Deer Park Mayor Mouton, and we share the urgent need for safety.

“While there are assurances being made that transporting the wastewater poses minimal danger to people, my office will closely monitor the situation to make sure people aren’t put in any risk.”

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality confirmed Texas Molecular, of Deer Park, is the company accepting the wastewater, releasing this statement to KPRC 2: “(Texas Molecular) Deer Park is receiving liquid waste from the Ohio train derailment for storage and ultimate disposal. TM Deer Park is authorized to accept and manage a variety of waste streams, including vinyl chloride, as part of their RCRA hazardous waste permit and underground injection control permit.”

The news of the potentially dangerous wastewater coming to Texas for disposal comes after a train carrying those toxic chemicals derailed in an Ohio town earlier this month, sending smoke plumes over the town of East Palestine.

Many residents in the entire state have said they are now concerned about their health.

