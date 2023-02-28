Cockrell Butterfly Center reopening: Get the details to join the celebration at Houston Museum of Natural Science

HOUSTON – The Cockrell Butterfly Center is opening again, the museum announced this week to its subscribers via mail and on its website.

The grand reopening will be held on March 10 and 11, from 6:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. at 5555 Hermann Park Dr.

The center closed in September 2022. At the time of that closure, Cockrell Butterfly Center said, “Just like a butterfly in its chrysalis, the Cockrell Butterfly Center is having a transformation of its own. Remember - it’s not a ‘goodbye,’ but rather a ‘see you later.’”

“Later” is now.

As part of the two reopening events, there will be “crafts, food trucks, cash bars, and endless strolls among the butterflies,” according to HMNS.

Grand reopening visitors will see renovations, which include wider, improved walkways, new glass and lighting.

As for the butterflies, they are coming back. They were safely captured by nets, then re-homed in butterfly houses across the U.S. at the time of the closure, according to the HMNS. They will so refill the space with fluttering beauty once again.

Adult tickets are $30 and child tickets are $25. Go here for more information about what tickets include and pricing options.