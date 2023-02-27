72º

Possible DWI suspect dead after crash in SW Houston, police say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A man was killed after police say he crashed into another vehicle in southwest Houston on Sunday morning.

According to Houston police, the driver of a green KIA Forte was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed near the 3400 block of West Airport Boulevard at around 7:35 a.m.

Police say the KIA jumped over the median and into oncoming traffic, striking a red Dodge Avenger.

The driver of the KIA was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the driver of the red Avenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

HPD officers say they suspect the driver of the KIA was intoxicated due to the numerous alcoholic beverage bottles and cans on the floor in his vehicle.

