Man sentenced to 60 years in prison after guilty plea for kidnapping ex-girlfriend, shooting her new boyfriend to death

Malcolm Isiah Posey is charged after police said he killed a man and kidnapped the victim's girlfriend, police said.

HOUSTON – A Houston man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and fatally shooting her boyfriend in 2020, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced on Monday.

“Domestic violence takes all kinds of forms, and this was an attack that included a kidnapping and a fatal shooting,” Ogg said. “And now, this man will spend decades, and hopefully the rest of his life, in prison.”

Malcolm Isaiah Posey, 24, pleaded guilty Friday to the murder of 20-year-old Ronald Plumber in exchange for a prison sentence of 60 years. Posey was facing life in prison without the possibility of parole if he had been convicted of capital murder. The terms of the plea agreement mean that Posey cannot appeal his conviction or his sentence. He must serve at least half of the sentence before he becomes eligible for parole, though eligibility does not guarantee release on parole.

Houston Police Department officers said Posey went to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Van Fleet Street at about 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2020. When Posey arrived, he fatally shot his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend and took the car keys of another witness in the apartment.

Hearing the shots, other residents of the apartment complex were on alert and saw Posey dragging his ex-girlfriend out of the apartment by her hair, police. They also saw Posey fleeing in a stolen vehicle, according to authorities.

About an hour later, HPD patrol officers said they found Posey and the woman in the car in the 12700 block of Fuqua Street, and they arrested Posey.

Assistant District Attorney Chandler Raine, who prosecuted the case with ADA Ryan Trask, noted that Plumber was actually the woman’s former long-term boyfriend, and she was reuniting with him when Posey killed him.

“The only reason that Ronald Plumber is dead is because this defendant felt rejected and took an innocent life,” Raine said. “This is just as much a case of domestic violence as if it were between two intimate partners.”