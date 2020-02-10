Man in custody after fatally shooting other man, kidnapping victim’s girlfriend, police say

HOUSTON – A man is in custody after police said he shot and killed a man and kidnapped the victim’s girlfriend.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the Norma's Plaza Apartments on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Van Fleet Street, authorities said.

Officers were called out to the southeast Houston apartment complex after neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots.

“First it was three shots because I could feel the vibration from the wall,” said one resident. “I said, ‘well maybe that just some youngsters playing around with a gun.’ And then two more shots came, and I heard something fall. When I heard the fall, that’s when I heard footsteps, like people were running.”

Authorities said when they arrived, they found one man dead and after talking to witnesses, police said they were able to determine that the gunman might have kidnapped the victim’s girlfriend and fled the scene in a stolen black Nissan Altima.

The gunman and the victim’s girlfriend were located in the Clear Lake area during a traffic stop after the plates came back as stolen, police said. Officers said the man was taken into custody and authorities are waiting for the district attorney to accept charges.

The woman was also detained for questioning, police said. Authorities are still working to determine the relationship between the victim, his girlfriend and the other man, and what may have led up to the shooting.